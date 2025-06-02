Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Defence of the UK is not a luxury

Defence of the United Kingdom is not a luxury, it is the foundation of our freedom. The world is quite evidently more dangerous than it has been in generations, and we must be clear-eyed about the looming threats the UK.

Drones, cyber and space all require additional resources without any obvious reductions in forces elsewhere. This is the context of the debate about how much we are willing to spend on our defence. My view is that 3% by the end of this Parliament - not the one after this - is the minimum. If tough choices are required elsewhere in public spending, so be it.

The UK must send a strong message to the international community that our armed forces are equipped, trained, and ready to respond to any threat. Even 3% would leave us below the commitment of our allies like the US at more than 3.4% and fellow European NATO member, Poland at 4.1%.

The Government’s Strategic Defence Review published on Monday plans to rebuild our warfighting capabilities and cyber resilience. It’s a thoughtful and bi-partisan piece of work, but without the funding commitment behind it, is a hollow shell. The Prime Minister found billions overnight to pay for his Chagos surrender deal, but will not invest in our brave armed forces.

I am very concerned to learn of plans by Southern Gas Networks to carry out work on the gas main on North Street, Midhurst, during the heart of Midhurst’s summer season. Whilst I am clearly not in a position to judge the urgency or safety case for these works, the disruption would be devastating for local traders still recovering from the Angel Inn fire and following March’s bridge closure. I will be doing everything possible to see the timing of these works changed and in the meantime renew my call for Chichester District Council to be providing the same financial support as the previous administration.

Lastly, a quick reminder that my monthly newsletter went out to constituents on the 1st June.