Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: World Health Day

By Beccy Cooper MP
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:06 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
Monday marked World Health Day, the start of a year of campaigning on international health issues run by the World Health Organisation. As a public health doctor, a member of Health and Social Care Select Committee and a Mum, I’ve been doing what I can to promote events and raise awareness of the issues being raised.

This year the focus was on newborn and maternal health, under the title Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures.

Women and families everywhere need high quality care that supports them physically and emotionally - before, during and after birth. But tragically it is estimated that 300,000 women worldwide currently lose their lives due to pregnancy or childbirth every year. Furthermore 2 million babies die in their first month of life and 2 million more are stillborn. That’s roughly 1 preventable death every 7 seconds.

The campaign will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being. Both here in the UK and across the globe, we need our health systems to manage the many health issues that impact maternal and newborn health, including not only direct obstetric complications but mental health conditions, non-communicable diseases and family planning.

Every woman and baby has the right to thrive. The health of mothers and babies is the foundation of healthy families and communities, helping ensure hopeful futures for us all.

