Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: The case for community-led climate action

Tuesday this week was Earth Day, an opportunity for everyone to recognise the changes needed to address climate change and the role we all must play. I spent the morning with my children, local councillors and community activists clearing the beach at Pagham. I'm always surprised by how much we collect during cleans like this, and it’s an important reminder of the impact of humanity’s actions on the less visible parts of the environment, such as our oceans.

Despite what climate deniers may say, continuing to ignore the ever-increasing amount of evidence placed before them, climate change is real and represents an existential threat to society. Soaring temperatures leading to wildfires, floods, droughts and rising sea levels are affecting millions of people directly, and billions more through declining food production and rising prices. Urgent action is needed, both in the UK and around the world, to achieve net zero and avert catastrophe.

It has long been clear that a key step towards this goal is investment in renewable energy. In the long term, relying on renewable sources will lead to cheaper bills and increased energy security. Unfortunately, the Conservatives failed to do this when it was most needed, leaving the UK at the mercy of volatile oil and gas prices. When Russia invaded Ukraine, this lack of foresight resulted in soaring energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis. This was not inevitable, and increasing our use of renewable energy will benefit all of society in the long term. We cannot afford to wait any longer.

This is why, last week, I was pleased to visit the Meadow Blue Community Energy scheme on the outskirts of Bersted, which has operated under community ownership since its creation in 2015. The energy generated is sold to the grid, and the funds raised are used to benefit the community. For example, grants are made available for other green projects, such as funding solar panels for Chestnut Tree Children’s Hospice to help reduce their energy bills. The project also aims to return the land with greater biodiversity once the site is decommissioned in 25 years, so it can revert to its previous form and retain its environmental value.

Jess litter picking in Pagham

The land is screened by hedgerows, the space between the panels can be used as grazing land for sheep, and the community is actively involved in decision-making. Beyond broader investment in renewable energy, these are exactly the types of projects we should be supporting and championing.

Earth Day should not just be a moment of reflection, but a catalyst for action. We cannot afford complacency, and the choices we make today will shape the world inherited by future generations. As parliamentarians, we have a moral responsibility to lead with urgency and purpose, to back bold, community-driven initiatives like Meadow Blue, and to ensure sustained investment in renewable energy.