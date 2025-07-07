Political opinion with John Milne MP: Serving up opportunities for young people

With Wimbledon in full swing, it's a perfect moment to reflect on tennis's power to inspire young people across Horsham and the vital role sport plays in our communities.

Sport in schools and the wider community does more than keep us active. It builds confidence, supports mental health, and teaches essential life skills like teamwork, discipline and resilience. For young people in particular, sport can be a lifeline. It offers structure, social connection and, above all, the chance to develop a sense of purpose.

That is why initiatives like the LTA's Youth Schools programme are so important. Several schools in Horsham have already taken this up, and I would love to see more get involved. National School Sports Week is another great reminder of how much being active means to young people.

The LTA's goal is to make tennis more accessible to all, regardless of background or ability, and to give every young person the opportunity to pick up a racket and have a go. Tennis is about participation, enjoyment and personal development. It's not about how well you do, but about the skills and confidence young people gain along the way.

Tennis used to be seen as an exclusive sport. But those days are long gone, and today it’s a game for people from all walks of life. The sport teaches focus, perseverance and the value of hard work - qualities that serve young people well beyond the court.

There’s also fantastic coaching available in our area. Clubs like The Holbrook Club and Horsham Sports Club offer junior sessions and opportunities to develop skills at all levels. Whether a child is picking up a racket for the first time or looking to improve their game, there’s plenty on offer locally.

Tennis brings wider benefits too. It encourages people to get outdoors, to be active and to enjoy the fresh air. While the physical benefits are clear, the positive impact on mental health is equally significant. Playing sport, even casually, is linked to lower rates of anxiety and depression, and provides a healthy outlet in a world where young people face more pressure than ever.

It’s important that we ensure equal access to these opportunities. Every child should have the opportunity to benefit from what tennis has to offer, and we must continue to work towards creating welcoming and inclusive spaces for them to do so.

Beyond schools, sport plays a vital role in strengthening community ties. Whether it's parents cheering from the sidelines, volunteers running weekend sessions, or neighbours rallying on public courts, tennis has the power to bring people together.

As the Wimbledon championships reach their climax this weekend, I hope the excitement and skill on display will inspire more people in Horsham to get involved in local sport. Sports like tennis are a game for life, and with the right support, it can be a game for everyone.