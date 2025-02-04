Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Home Secretary must ‘reconsider’ Esperance House proposal
I have been in close discussions with local authorities, who have raised several significant concerns, including a shortage of school places, difficulty accessing GP appointments, and an already severe homelessness crisis. In light of these issues, I wrote to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, outlining these concerns and urging the Government to reconsider the proposal.
My concern echoes the recent statement by the director of the charity at Asylum Matters, Lou Calvey. He described the government's decision to utilise large disused educational buildings and care homes (similar to Esperance House) for this purpose, as “deeply concerning”, and that “people should be accommodated in our communities with a clear, developed, support offer. Government needs to be working with communities, and investing in them”.
I also have sincere worries that these issues - that stand to affect all stakeholders, including local residents - have not been sufficiently addressed or consulted on by the Home Office, nor by Clearsprings Ready Homes.
I have emphasied this message in several interviews and will continue to keep pressing the Home Secretary on this because all involved deserve better.