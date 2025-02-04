Political opinion with Josh Babarinde MP: Home Secretary must ‘reconsider’ Esperance House proposal

Like all communities, our town takes seriously our part in the legal duty to house those seeking asylum, until their claims are assessed (a process that takes months and sometimes years, thanks to the mess the last Government left our immigration system in). Many have been through unspeakable peril. However this responsibility must include adequate scrutiny of the challenges that may be involved in any scheme proposed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have been in close discussions with local authorities, who have raised several significant concerns, including a shortage of school places, difficulty accessing GP appointments, and an already severe homelessness crisis. In light of these issues, I wrote to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, outlining these concerns and urging the Government to reconsider the proposal.

My concern echoes the recent statement by the director of the charity at Asylum Matters, Lou Calvey. He described the government's decision to utilise large disused educational buildings and care homes (similar to Esperance House) for this purpose, as “deeply concerning”, and that “people should be accommodated in our communities with a clear, developed, support offer. Government needs to be working with communities, and investing in them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also have sincere worries that these issues - that stand to affect all stakeholders, including local residents - have not been sufficiently addressed or consulted on by the Home Office, nor by Clearsprings Ready Homes.

I have emphasied this message in several interviews and will continue to keep pressing the Home Secretary on this because all involved deserve better.