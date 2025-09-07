Political opinion with Sussex mayor candidate Martin Webb: A vision to unite Sussex under a strong mayoral voice

Independent candidate for Sussex Mayor, Martin Webb, has set out his stall: he intends to be a Mayor for all of Sussex. From Bognor Regis to Chichester, Brighton to Newhaven, Webb’s ambition is simple yet bold – to put Sussex firmly on the world map by promoting its talent, innovations, and products on a global stage.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rainy Day in Newhaven.

Earlier this week, Webb braved torrential rain to visit Newhaven, Sussex’s gateway to Europe. Sharing his reflections on Facebook, he wrote:

“Newhaven has all the raw ingredients of a great Sussex town: a rich maritime history, the striking Newhaven Fort, a working port, and – most importantly – passionate, resilient residents. But people told me the same thing again and again: Newhaven has been promised a lot, but has had little delivered.”

Join my Team

Among the top concerns raised by locals were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reopening West Beach – residents say the town’s identity has been eroded by endless delays and secrecy over public access.

Declining town centre – shops replaced by HMOs and vape stores have left many feeling regeneration is little more than a buzzword.

Traffic gridlock – the outdated one-way system and frequent bridge lifts cause chaos, while flooding along North Quay Road compounds the problem.

Housing without infrastructure – new developments outpace improvements in GP surgeries, schools, and transport.

Despite the challenges, Webb insists he sees real opportunity. “The architecture is strong, the businesses are committed, and the location is superb. What’s needed is a proper plan – with delivery, not delay.”

A Straight-Talking Response.

Martin Webb

Not everyone was convinced. One resident, Stephen Green, bluntly dismissed Webb’s post:

“STOP BUTTERING UP THE LOCALS. YOU ONLY WANT THEIR VOTE. EVERY POLITICIAN HAS SAID THE SAME FOR THE LAST 30 YEARS AND DONE FECK ALL BUT TINKER AROUND THE EDGES.”

Webb’s reply was equally direct:

“The whole point of getting a Mayor is so that things actually get done. I appreciate that Newhaven hasn’t seen much progress – that’s something I would put right. I don’t think trying to get myself properly informed is quite the same as ‘buttering up’ as you put it.”

Martin Webb

Beyond Newhaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just Newhaven calling out for attention. In nearby Peacehaven and Telscombe Cliffs, resident Neil Watts urged Webb to visit their overlooked community.

“We have no town centre to regenerate and little hope of a supermarket, but we do have a wonderful community struggling with infrastructure and full of promise.”

Webb promised to make the trip: “I’ll do this Neil – thanks for the heads up.”

Newhaven High Street

Building a Team for Sussex.

Alongside his visits across the county, Martin Webb is also expanding his campaign team. This week, he announced he is hiring a part-time campaign assistant to help drive his message further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role, advertised at £13 per hour for around 25 hours a week, includes:

Posting on TikTok and Instagram

Research and supporter relations

General administration and electioneering support

“I’m looking for a super keen person to join my team,” Webb said, urging applicants to send their CVs to [email protected].

The move underscores Webb’s determination to run a professional, grassroots-powered campaign, tapping into both traditional community engagement and modern digital outreach.

A Mayor for All of Sussex.

For Webb, these exchanges underline why Sussex needs a directly elected Mayor – someone with the power and mandate to deliver real change across the county. His campaign aims to ensure no town is left behind, whether that’s coastal communities hungry for regeneration or inland towns demanding infrastructure to match new housing growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I’m hearing from people is frustration. Sussex doesn’t need more promises – it needs delivery. That’s what I want to bring as Mayor.”

With the first-ever Sussex mayoral election on the horizon, Martin Webb is positioning himself as the independent, straight-talking candidate ready to listen, act, and deliver – rain or shine.