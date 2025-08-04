Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: A year of delivery, with much more to come

One year on, we are making real progress with our Plan for Change. Since the election, this Labour Government have announced significant initiatives for our economy, NHS, education system, waterways, and much more.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After inheriting an NHS going through the worst crisis in its history, we are now making it fit for the future. I’m delighted we have delivered 7 million more GP appointments in one year to ensure that everyone gets the care they need, when they need it.

Water companies have been dumping record levels of illegal sewage into our rivers and seas for far too long, so we are cleaning up our waterways. Through our landmark Water Act, I’m pleased we have now banned water bosses from receiving bonuses, including Southern Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We promised to invest in high-quality early education and childcare, so I’m proud that we are expanding access to free school meals, which will benefit over 3,200 children across East Worthing and Shoreham. To further support parents and carers, we are launching our Best Start Family Hubs.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham in Parliament.

We also announced the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation, which is fantastic news, as I know this is desperately needed in Adur and Worthing.

To boost the economy, the Prime Minister has secured major trade deals with the EU, US, and India, which will create jobs across the UK and provide new opportunities for British businesses.

We have made real progress, and I’m going to keep working hard to make sure things keep getting better.