Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Expanding childcare for working parents

After a lovely summer recess in the constituency, Parliament is well and truly back, and we have wasted no time in delivering for working people.

We are committed to making life easier for working parents. In addition to our new offer of 30 hours of government-funded childcare for working parents, we are going further through our first wave of 300 school-based nurseries.

I’m delighted that this Labour Government is creating 6,000 new nursery places in schools across the country through this initiative, making childcare more accessible and affordable for families, backed by £37 million of funding. We are breaking the unfair link between background and success, so every child in Adur and Worthing can get on in life.

I was also pleased to see some very strong appointments to the Cabinet and other ministerial roles in the Government’s reshuffle and look forward to seeing them deliver the change people voted for last July.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, with Emma Cross, CEO of Citizens' Advice West Sussex.

In Parliament, the House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill returned, and I was pleased to vote for the removal of the 92 hereditary peers who currently get to vote on legislation solely because of the family they were born into. This is outdated and indefensible, so I’m proud that the Government is committed to modernising the House of Lords.

In the constituency, I met with Citizens Advice West Sussex in Shoreham to discuss the support they provide for local residents and explore additional ways we can work together. I also met with the leaders of both Adur and Worthing councils to catch up on a range of topics including local government reorganisation.