Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Remembering the Shoreham Airshow crash

Last week we came together as a community to remember and pay tribute to the 11 men who were killed at the Shoreham Airshow crash 10 years ago.

It was incredibly moving to meet with some of the families who lost their loved ones and to hear from them about the lives of their sons, fathers and brothers.

Nothing can undo the pain of losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances, but I hope the memorial service demonstrates the commitment of our community to remembering those who were killed on that awful day in 2015.

Thank you to everyone involved in marking the anniversary at the service at St Nicolas Church and the Old Shoreham Toll Bridge.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham and Cllr Adrienne Lowe, Chair of the Adur District Council, at the ceremony to mark 10th anniversary of the Shoreham air crash.

Earlier in the week, I had the pleasure of attending the launch of Skywaves House in Worthing: fantastic new accommodation designed to help people move on from homelessness with safety, dignity and purpose.

It was great to meet representatives from Homes England, Worthing Borough Council, Turning Tides and Worthing Homes involved in this important project.

Thank you to Turning Tides CEO, John Holmstrom, for giving me a tour of some of the 21 self-contained, one-bedroom flats.