Political opinion with Tom Rutland MP: Remembering the Shoreham Airshow crash
It was incredibly moving to meet with some of the families who lost their loved ones and to hear from them about the lives of their sons, fathers and brothers.
Nothing can undo the pain of losing a loved one in such tragic circumstances, but I hope the memorial service demonstrates the commitment of our community to remembering those who were killed on that awful day in 2015.
Thank you to everyone involved in marking the anniversary at the service at St Nicolas Church and the Old Shoreham Toll Bridge.
Earlier in the week, I had the pleasure of attending the launch of Skywaves House in Worthing: fantastic new accommodation designed to help people move on from homelessness with safety, dignity and purpose.
It was great to meet representatives from Homes England, Worthing Borough Council, Turning Tides and Worthing Homes involved in this important project.
Thank you to Turning Tides CEO, John Holmstrom, for giving me a tour of some of the 21 self-contained, one-bedroom flats.