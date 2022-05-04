Reader letter: Heartening to see Chichester’s caring humanity

May I please, through your letters page, say a massive thank you to the two young gentlemen and to the staff of Waitrose in Chichester for looking after my partner Pat when she fell and hurt herself outside Waitrose on the morning of Thursday, April 28.
They were all magnificent, especially Sam from Waitrose who sat with Pat, in their coffee shop, for over an hour until I arrived.
Pat has been checked over at the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital and given the all clear.
It is so heartening to see all the good, caring humanity that lives on in our community. Thank you.
To share you views, send letters of no more than 250 words with your name, address and daytime telephone number to [email protected], or post to The Observer, Metro House, Northgate, Chichester, West Sussex, P019 1BE