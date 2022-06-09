Reader letter: Why does Selsey car park close in the afternoon?

One of the great joys of being grandparents is the opportunity of taking the grandchildren out for a drive along the coast when they come to visit.

Last Monday, accompanied by our granddaughter Imogen, we piled into our trusty little Honda Jazz and set off for Selsey, often described as a charming seaside town with a fishing/maritime history stretching back centuries.

What a nightmare it turned out to be! We enjoyed a stroll along the seafront but when we got back to the car park after a delay on the front, the car park had been locked down for the night.

The barrier was down and securely locked and bolted.

We tried ringing council and police numbers to no avail. Dog walkers extended their sympathy to our plight but that was it. A nightmare.

My wife phoned a friend who kindly gave us a lift back home to Aldwick and we left our little Honda marooned for the night.

The following morning, I took a Bognor taxi back to the car park and retrieved our little car.

Overall, we were left wondering why a lovely little resort like Selsey deters tourists by closing a car park in the middle of the afternoon. The car park referred to in my letter is the Hillfield Road free park.

Perhaps one of Selsey's 14 councillors could explain?