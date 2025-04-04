Reader's photo: Glorious sunrise over South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.

By Trevor Butler
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:39 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 10:44 BST
In the shadows of the Jack and Jill windmills, high on the downs above Clayton, sit a busy garden centre, heritage centre, the Museum of Gardening and expansive horticultural nursery.

Dawn is a most amazing time here and staff often arrive early at the family-run business to witness the sun coming up over the mid Sussex countryside.

