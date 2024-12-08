Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: Sprinkling panto magic!

I was cast in my first professional panto in my mid-40s. It was love at first overture. Being part of something that delivers such a fabulous dose of fun and that is such a cherished Christmas tradition for all ages is nothing short of joyous.

This year, as part of Chichester District Council’s festive events schedule, I am delighted to be involved in the first-ever panto experience at The Guildhall in Priory Park.

The Guildhall was built as a Franciscan Friary in 1269. Later becoming a law court, it has also housed the city’s first museum, been a drill hall during WW2 and is now a wedding venue and a space for community events.

Here, in this beautiful historic space, we will serve up nine performances of a brand new panto-inspired show.

Boasting all the traditional panto elements, the story has none other than Santa at its centre! An hour in total, including a cast meet-and-greet and the opportunity for children to hand their letters to Santa in person, it promises to be good, wholesome fun.

We’ve even got a special guest at each performance – but you’ll have to come along to find out more!

The thing I love most about panto is that it gives adults permission to behave like children again. A memory I often recount is from a performance of Cinderella in Bognor Regis. I looked out at the front row one night.

At one end of the row a toddler was sitting on mum’s lap, absolutely fixated. At the other end, grandpa (possibly great grandpa), had exactly the same expression of wonder on his face.

Panto allows adults to believe in magic and to be transported by storytelling again. That’s pretty special. It is, in part, why panto endures. After all, who doesn’t love a ‘happily ever after’ filled with colour, humour, silliness and a cracking feel-good factor?

So to Chichester District Council, thank you! The opportunity to sprinkle some panto magic in such a historic building in the heart of the city is cheering indeed. Oh yes it is!

Talking of panto…

I’d been a panto regular for some years before becoming a Celebrant. My first ever funeral was nerve-wracking enough, but compounding my jitters was a chap in the second row who stared at me intently throughout.

It was extremely disconcerting. After the service he approached me. “It was only when the curtains closed that I realised that I’d seen you as the fairy godmother!” he explained. “You have no idea how much I wanted to shout ‘It’s behind you!’”

The Priory Park Panto Experience: 13-15 December. Tickets: https://chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com 01243 816525

Follow Vicky @spotonceremonies