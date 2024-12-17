Reasons to be Cheerful by Vicky Edwards: The Gift List

We are told that it is better to give than to receive. While I’m not sure this theory stands up so well with the under 16s, it definitely rings true for me.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not being ungrateful. But the pleasure in finding out what someone wants, tracking it down and then wrapping it up with a whacking great bow on the top is a real thrill. And then, doubling your pleasure, is the handing it over and watching it being received with surprise and delight.

The gift that keeps on giving – literally.

But of course the one thing we can all give is time. A friend recently told me that the three little words she most wants to hear her husband utter have nothing to do with romance and everything to do with giving her time to herself. Evidently the phrase that pays in her house is “I’ll get vacuuming.”

Taking time for tea

As I get older I seem to be on a permanent mission to de-clutter. Presents that don’t require dusting, storing or eating (I swear my scales are going to start weeping when I step on them if I don’t keep my hand out of the ruddy biscuit tin) are therefore especially gratefully received.

Last year some of my friends and I agreed that we would have a meal or a trip to the theatre together rather than exchange physical gifts. It worked beautifully. Blocking dates in the diary, not only did we spend quality time together, but we also enjoyed the anticipation in the run-up.

Another friend takes his grandparents out for fish & chips and a walk along Bognor seafront on the last Sunday in January every year as their Christmas present. Following this with a few games of cards and beers back at their flat, together they celebrate a belated Christmas and his Granny’s birthday in one go. Spending a precious few hours just enjoying each other’s company, accompanied by the simple pleasures of chips and a few hands of Rummy, brings them all so much happiness.

Giving time to a charity is another way of sharing the love. At a funeral I took last month the deceased’s family politely requested that instead of floral tributes, they wanted people to give a few hours to a petting zoo that meant a great deal to the individual concerned. Apparently a large group of his friends had a wonderful day, sharing laughter and memories as they mucked-out and painted fence posts.

So amid all the consumerism of the season, give the gift of time, too.

Because time to do with what you want, or to make a difference, is undoubtedly a reason to be cheerful.

Follow Vicky @spotonceremonies