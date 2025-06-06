The view from V2: How microgreens helped Amy flourish—in life and in business. By V2 Radio's Andrew Pine

By Philip Keeler
Contributor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 14:48 BST

Just a year ago, Amy’s world felt like it had stopped turning. School, something most children take in stride, became overwhelming. After facing struggles and feeling like she didn’t quite belong, Amy stopped attending altogether. Her family tried everything—different schools, different approaches—but nothing seemed to help. As parents, it was heartbreaking to watch their bright, creative daughter lose her spark.

That’s when her Dad stepped in, determined to turn things around. He began homeschooling Amy—and with that, planted a tiny seed of hope.

As part of her learning, they started growing microgreens on the windowsill. It was simple at first: trays of soil, seeds, and sunlight. But what began as a small project quickly grew—literally and emotionally—into something life-changing.

The greens began to flourish. So did Amy.

V2 Radio logoV2 Radio logo
V2 Radio logo

She started learning how to care for the plants, how to harvest them, and eventually, how to sell them. Together, they launched Amy’s Microgreens, and began supplying local restaurants and selling at farmers markets in Arundel, Shoreham, and sometimes Steyning. Her trays now burst with sunflower, pea, rainbow radish, broccoli, wheatgrass, and rocket—each one grown with care, completely pesticide-free, and harvested fresh to order.

And something incredible happened at those markets. Bit by bit, as Amy spoke with customers, explained her greens, and saw people returning with smiles and compliments—her confidence grew. Where once there was doubt and withdrawal, now there was purpose, pride, and connection.

Owning and running her own business has completely transformed Amy’s outlook. The spark is back. She’s now back in full-time education and looking forward to starting secondary school at Oscar Romero next year—walking into this next chapter with her head high and heart open.

“Amy’s Microgreens” isn’t just a business. It’s proof that when you give a child the right soil to grow in—encouragement, patience, and belief—they can bloom beyond imagination.

Amy and Dan FitzpatrickAmy and Dan Fitzpatrick
Amy and Dan Fitzpatrick

To support Amy’s journey or get your hands on her nutrient-packed microgreens, visit www.amysmicrogreens.com, follow her on Instagram @amysmicrogreens, or find her on Facebook at Amy’s Microgreens West Sussex.

From one tray in the kitchen to a flourishing small business, Amy’s story is a beautiful reminder: sometimes, it only takes one seed to change everything.

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.

