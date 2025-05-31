The View from V2 with Neale Bateman, presenter of V2 Radio’s Daytime show.

It will have probably escaped most people’s notice, but in “radio land” one of the highlights of the calendar is the quarterly release of statistics compiled by RAJAR – Radio Joint Audience Research, the official body in charge of measuring radio audiences in the UK. The latest numbers were published last week, and while the headlines sometimes make the tabloid newspapers - especially those critical of the BBC and everything that the licence fee stands for – for most it is quickly yesterday’s news.

But bear with me ... the latest numbers showed that more than 50m people in the UK listen to the radio each week and that the average radio listener spends over 20 hours a week tuned in. Most significantly for digital radio stations like V2 Radio, one of the nuggets of data also reveals that listening to the radio “online” has hit record levels, demonstrating changing listening habits as more people tune in via connected devices like laptops, mobile phones and smart speakers.

Total online listening has reached an all-time high of over 28% - that’s nearly 1 in 3 of us, and what’s more, commercial radio listeners are at the forefront of this trend, up from 20% this time last year. The increase in digital listening, whether online or to DAB radio, is broadly at the expense of traditional radio mediums such as FM and AM. Hardly surprising in the case of AM, as so many station owners have now switched off most of the crackly old medium wave transmitters. However, even on FM, another trend is emerging, which shows the real value of genuinely local radio. V2 Radio’s own audience research recently revealed that local news and travel information is one of the most important reasons people tune in, second only, in fact, to the music we play and the company of friendly and trusted presenters who actually know and love the area we live in.

Many of you will know the history behind V2 Radio and will undoubtedly remember Spirit FM, which preceded it. The same fate which befell Spirit FM has also now gobbled up many other fondly remembered radio stations here in the south, now pretending to sound “local” despite the programmes and presenters being based, in some cases, hundreds of miles away, and mostly pre-recorded - that’s not local radio! No wonder there is an upsurge in local businesses and organisations wanting to get their message across to the record number of listeners who tune in every day to V2 Radio – now that’s proper local radio!

Neale’s Daytime Show is on weekdays from 10am-2pm and you can listen to V2 Radio on your digital (DAB) radio, online, and on your smart speaker, phone or tablet – www.V2radio.co.uk