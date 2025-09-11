View from V2 – A love of the cyclist - By Duncan Barkes presents Vintage Vinyl – Sundays at 4pm on V2 Radio.

There is a certain type of cyclist who thinks their journey on two wheels matters the most and that they do not have to pay attention to other road users or pedestrians.

The worst culprits tend to be middle-aged men trying to recreate the Tour de France around Chichester and other roads.

Often branded as ‘MAMILs’ – Middle Aged Men In Lycra – they whizz around in their trendy sunglasses on a Saturday or Sunday morning wearing garb so tight you can see what they eat for breakfast.

Putting their dubious taste in clothing to one side, it is their lack of consideration that is the greatest crime.

Duncan Barkes

Often cycling two, three or four abreast, they make it impossible to safely overtake them if you are driving a vehicle. In fact, I suspect some of them deliberately go slow and refuse to fall into line as they want to teach the motorist a lesson.

If you have ever encountered them as you drive around the lanes that weave through the South Downs, you will know exactly what I mean.

They tend to cycle in packs and somehow sanctimoniously believe they are saving the planet using pedal power.

Related to this kind of selfish cyclist are the two-wheeled thugs who seem unable to know what a road is for and instead use the pavement.

V2 Radio

They can be of any age or sex, but are usually always from another planet.

Merrily bombing down the pavement and expecting everyone else to get out of their way, they get terribly upset if you suggest that they use the road.

Of course, not ALL cyclists are like this, but there are a growing number that are, which is why the time has surely come for every cyclist to display a registration number?

At a stroke, they would have to carefully consider their behaviour, and how it affects others.

If motorists must display registration numbers by law, then why not cyclists as fellow road-users or pavement obstructors?

It would certainly make them more accountable for their actions.

