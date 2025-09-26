View from V2 – Do the spiders know something we don’t? - By Peter Phillips, Station Sound Producer and Presenter.

As we tiptoe into autumn, the temperature’s taken a noticeable nosedive—and no one’s clocked it faster than our eight-legged houseguests. Spiders and their gangly cousins, the daddy-long-legs, are shimmying in from the garden, drawn by the glow of evening lights and the promise of a cosy corner indoors.

If like me you are turned off by 6-8 eight-legged visitors, there may be a few things you can do to discourage an influx of creepy-crawlies.

Inspect door and window frames, and seal up any little openings.

Make up or purchase a natural repellent - Spiders hate the smell of peppermint! Mix ten drops of Peppermint oil with water in a spray bottle and mist around skirting boards and windowsills.

Have a bit of a tidy-up – as that corner where you have a few bits like cardboard boxes, or piles of paperwork are prime hideouts.

Outdoor lights lure moths, which in turn lure spiders, so rather than leaving a light on permanently, install motion sensors for a less inviting porch.

And what about the old conker trick? Many swear by it—but I’m here to pour cold water on that old chestnut! I used to scatter conkers in every room, convinced they’d ward off invaders. That illusion shattered last autumn when I spotted a hefty spider perched triumphantly atop a freshly placed horse chestnut, like it was claiming victory!

Spider in house

After a long, dry summer—several heatwaves and minimal rain—the question remains: are the spiders right to hunker down ahead of an icy blast, or are we in for another soggy, mild winter?

If we take the berries-on-the-bushes folklore seriously, and a quick look at the holly bush outside my front door - I’d guess that it’s going to be mild.

Other sayings suggest that ‘When leaves fall late, Winter will be severe’ or there is the commonly held belief that warm-summers equal a cold winter.

Meteorologists caution there’s no iron-clad rule linking hot summers to teeth-chattering winters. High-pressure systems that park themselves over the UK bring heat and dry skies in summer, but they don’t necessarily linger through the colder months. In fact, last year’s Indian Summer fizzled out in mid-November, giving way to a mild, damp winter rather than snowballs and sledging on the South Downs!

