View from V2 Radio – How music has helped me - by Ian Crouch, Drivetime presenter

Music has dominated much of my life. Since the age of 9 or 10, I have loved the ‘POP’ music of the day and grew up listening to my older brother's collection of records. By about the age of 12, I was buying my own choices of music and listening to the English service of RADIO LUXEMBOURG at night – It played UK pop music from 7 pm – 2 am every night when no UK stations were.

By the age of 14 or 15, I was hooked on the hits of the day, constantly buying more 7-inch singles. This obsession turned into running a ‘Mobile Disco’, supplying the music for birthdays, weddings and school discos and parties. Eventually, of course, I’ve ended up in my dream job – being on the Radio for the last 30 years.

Buying and listening to music has changed enormously since my collecting days. Digital downloads have made a huge difference; you can store thousands of them easily and purchase whatever you want from any decade and genre cheaply. So why then is it that when I look at the weekly ‘Chart’ based on downloads, nothing much changes from week to week?

Don’t get me wrong, there are some great songs around, but it seems to be particular artists ruling supreme - the likes of Alex Warren, Chappel Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Myles Smith all seem to dominate now. They are all talented artists, and my theory is that Radio no longer has a heavy influence on what is being bought and downloaded these days. It's sites like Spotify and YouTube that now dictate what is initially purchased. Radio supports what people are buying by playing those songs, which in turn prompts more people to download a track. I believe this prolongs the ‘shelf’ life of a song by much more than when something was only played on the airwaves.

The good news for me is that ‘Pop’ music is very much alive and well, with much more variety and accessibility than ever before, and I’m still loving playing it on the radio.

V2 Radio is available on DAB across Sussex, on Smart Speaker and online at v2radio.co.uk