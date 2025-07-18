View from V2 Radio – Summer holidays begin – By Presenter Peter Gordon

So, the school summer holidays are upon us. There’ll be unbridled excitement in some parts of many households – and trepidation in other parts! The summer can feel very long indeed if there hasn’t been some significant planning, thought given to how to keep people busy, and what about the weather?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I remember that I used to get so excited about the summer holidays that on the last day of the school term, I would often have stomach cramps - purely in anticipation of the fun and games to come. But it's not always easy to know how to fill those long hours so that you try to prevent the “I’m bored” scenario!

V2 Radio has been trying to help with its “Epic Summer Giveaway” There are just a few more days to get involved, but it may just be the best chance you have to fill those summer days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotion has also been a great reminder of just how many outlets there are within easy reach to help make the holidays go well for you and yours.

V2 Radio Logo

· Family day passes to wildlife and theme parks: Marwell Zoo, Paultons Park, Blackgang Chine, Robin Hill Country Park, Weald & Downland Living Museum, and more.

· Family tickets to live events: Goodwood Racecourse (Bank Holiday weekend), Paultons Park, Chichester Festival Theatre shows

· Food & drink delights: Strawberries and ice creams at Dell Quay PYO, £100 voucher at The Ivy in Chichester, meals at Bill’s for six with cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Cultural experiences: The Sound of Music at Chichester Festival Theatre, Family pass at Winchester Science Centre, Cricketeer museum tours.

Selsey

· Outdoor thrills: Fluid Adventures seal-watching tours, boat cruise on Chichester Canal, Sky Park Farm membership.

· More treats: Ferry vouchers from Wightlink, tickets to Good Food Festival, Chichester Watersports Day pass, plus dozens of other goodies

Having read through that, your spirits may well be uplifted, and you feel that all may not be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen to the radio station or check the website, V2radio.co.uk for all the information you need, but as I mentioned, time is short, so don’t leave it much longer. You really do have to be “in it, to win it”!

Here’s to an epic summer!