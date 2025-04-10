View from V2 Radio – Swapped America for Fuerteventura – By V2 Radio’s News Editor Philip Keeler.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I was born with a bit of a wonky body, to be honest. Over the years, several parts have had, let’s call them, upgrades — my heart, my legs, and, after a particularly nasty fall, my knee. I’ve had two DVTs and a pulmonary embolism in my lung, which, three years ago, very nearly killed me.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As you can imagine, travel insurance companies love me.

When I was a young boy, most of these operations didn’t have much impact on insurance costs. But since being diagnosed with DVTs and put on blood thinners for life, those costs have absolutely skyrocketed — and I’m only in my mid-40s!

My sister lives in the US, and before Trump took office again (let’s not even go there), I was planning a trip to visit what was once one of my favourite countries. But the insurance quote for a two-week visit came in at around £1,500. That’s more than the cost of the holiday itself!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

V2 Radio logo

So, instead, I’m heading to sunny — and often breezy — Fuerteventura. There is nothing wrong with going to Fuerteventura. Say it in a northern accent (my parents are from York, so I’m allowed), and it sounds even better. Honestly, I’ve had some of my best holidays in Spain — Menorca in particular, with its white sands and crystal-clear snorkelling spots, is absolutely stunning.

But as someone who still considers himself relatively young and loves exploring, I now feel a bit boxed in — chained to destinations within Europe because of medical risk and soaring insurance costs.

You’d think those travel insurance companies that specialise in medical conditions might be more affordable — you know, the ones you see in those heartwarming ads that promise peace of mind. But in my experience, some of them charge even more than the standard ones.

So, here’s the question: Is it fair that people with health conditions or, let’s say, "patched up" bodies must pay 10, 20, or even 30 times more for travel insurance than someone with a clean bill of health? I expect to pay a bit more — double, even triple. But thirty times? That feels excessive. Maybe even discriminatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’d love to see real steps taken to bring travel insurance costs down—or at least make them fairer—so that everyone who can afford to go on holiday can. Everyone deserves the chance to see new places, meet new people, and try all that incredible food the world has to offer.

Because patched-up or not, we still want to explore it.

Listen to V2 Radio across the South on DAB, smart speaker and the app.