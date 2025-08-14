Outdoor theatre highlights in West Sussex this summer

Award-winning outdoor theatre company Illyria is visiting West Sussex with two new shows this summer.

Artistic director Oliver Gray said: “Over the last thirty years, Illyria have performed for more than a million people. And during August, audiences in West Sussex can join in.

“Illyria will be staging a number of one-night-only shows near Chichester, Crawley, and Worthing. Upcoming local performances will include The Merry Wives of Windsor and Pride & Prejudice.

“Outdoors, with good company, good food and a glass of something bubbly is a much less formal way to enjoy theatre. And there’s something truly unifying about actors performing, and audiences listening, all under the same sky.

“Jane Austen fans of all ages can celebrate the author’s 250th anniversary in style, with a whirlwind of gossip and scandal in Pride & Prejudice. Meanwhile, audiences old and new can experience a much-loved Shakespeare classic in the great British outdoors.

“Visitors bring their own chair, picnic and weather-proof clothing. In return, Illyria brings unforgettable evenings of entertainment in the great outdoors – whatever the weather.

Illyria will perform at the following venues in the region, in addition to many others across the UK. Tickets are available at illyria.co.uk (or search Google for “outdoor theatre uk”)

The Merry Wives of Windsor: Arundel Castle (BN18 9AB) on 15th/16th August (seating provided); The Hawth Amphitheatre (RH10 6YZ) on 23rd August; Weald & Downland Living Museum (PO18 0EU) on 26th August.

Pride and Prejudice: Weald & Downland Living Museum (PO18 0EU) on 2nd September