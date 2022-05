Sussex Police said officers were sent to Richmond Road following reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

According to an eye-witness, several police cars were blocking the road around 6.30pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An air ambulance was also pictured in the area.

An air ambulance was pictured in the Worthing area. Photo: Eddie Mitchell