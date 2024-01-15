BREAKING

10 adorable dogs and puppies at Raystede are up for adoption in Sussex - including Spaniels, Cockapoos and Jack Russells

Are you considering giving an adorable rescue pup a loving home?
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 12:27 GMT

Then one of these dogs at Raystede, in Ringmer, could be the perfect match for you!

The animal rescue, in Ringmer, near Lewes, is hoping to find forever homes for the pups below.

The charity says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.

All photos and information come from Raystede.

For more information, and to apply to adopt, visit the charity’s website.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex.

Buddy (white and black) and Bella (chocolate) are new arrivals still settling in, awaiting further assessment. They must be rehomed together. The pair are very nervous of people at first but once bonded are very affectionate. They will need a quiet home with a garden, and could possibly live with sensible older children that are used to dogs. Buddy and Bella will need regular trips to the groomers.

1. Buddy and Bella - one-year-old Cockapoos

Buddy (white and black) and Bella (chocolate) are new arrivals still settling in, awaiting further assessment. They must be rehomed together. The pair are very nervous of people at first but once bonded are very affectionate. They will need a quiet home with a garden, and could possibly live with sensible older children that are used to dogs. Buddy and Bella will need regular trips to the groomers. Photo: Raystede

Pip and Squeak have been described as very busy and fun little terriers. Raystede said the pups are used to living on a farm so they have very strong prey drives. They can not live with cats, small animals or birds, and may need to be the only dogs in the home. The pair can be worried by lots of activity and noise so would not be suited to living in a busy town or city. They will likely need support living in a home, as this is something they are not used to - they have never been walked on a lead, so they can be 'quite erratic', according to the rescue. They are very affectionate and very cheeky little dogs.

2. Pip and Squeak - one-year-old Terrier-cross

Pip and Squeak have been described as very busy and fun little terriers. Raystede said the pups are used to living on a farm so they have very strong prey drives. They can not live with cats, small animals or birds, and may need to be the only dogs in the home. The pair can be worried by lots of activity and noise so would not be suited to living in a busy town or city. They will likely need support living in a home, as this is something they are not used to - they have never been walked on a lead, so they can be 'quite erratic', according to the rescue. They are very affectionate and very cheeky little dogs. Photo: Raystede

Treacle is a new arrival found as a stray who is still undergoing her assessment. However, Raystede has said she is a friendly dog who is very active and fun. She could possibly live with older children, and another dog if personalities match.

3. Treacle - one-year-old Shih Tzu

Treacle is a new arrival found as a stray who is still undergoing her assessment. However, Raystede has said she is a friendly dog who is very active and fun. She could possibly live with older children, and another dog if personalities match. Photo: Raystede

Doc has been described as a fun, busy and active boy! He is friendly and enjoys a fuss, and could live with older children. Doc is social with other dogs and could potentially live with a similar-sized match. He may be able to live with cats in the right home.

4. Doc - six-year-old Jack Russell cross Chihuahua

Doc has been described as a fun, busy and active boy! He is friendly and enjoys a fuss, and could live with older children. Doc is social with other dogs and could potentially live with a similar-sized match. He may be able to live with cats in the right home. Photo: Raystede

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dog Friendly SussexRingmerLewes