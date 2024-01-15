2 . Pip and Squeak - one-year-old Terrier-cross

Pip and Squeak have been described as very busy and fun little terriers. Raystede said the pups are used to living on a farm so they have very strong prey drives. They can not live with cats, small animals or birds, and may need to be the only dogs in the home. The pair can be worried by lots of activity and noise so would not be suited to living in a busy town or city. They will likely need support living in a home, as this is something they are not used to - they have never been walked on a lead, so they can be 'quite erratic', according to the rescue. They are very affectionate and very cheeky little dogs. Photo: Raystede