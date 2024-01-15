Then one of these dogs at Raystede, in Ringmer, could be the perfect match for you!
The animal rescue, in Ringmer, near Lewes, is hoping to find forever homes for the pups below.
The charity says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.
All photos and information come from Raystede.
1. Buddy and Bella - one-year-old Cockapoos
Buddy (white and black) and Bella (chocolate) are new arrivals still settling in, awaiting further assessment. They must be rehomed together. The pair are very nervous of people at first but once bonded are very affectionate. They will need a quiet home with a garden, and could possibly live with sensible older children that are used to dogs. Buddy and Bella will need regular trips to the groomers. Photo: Raystede
2. Pip and Squeak - one-year-old Terrier-cross
Pip and Squeak have been described as very busy and fun little terriers. Raystede said the pups are used to living on a farm so they have very strong prey drives.
They can not live with cats, small animals or birds, and may need to be the only dogs in the home. The pair can be worried by lots of activity and noise so would not be suited to living in a busy town or city. They will likely need support living in a home, as this is something they are not used to - they have never been walked on a lead, so they can be 'quite erratic', according to the rescue. They are very affectionate and very cheeky little dogs. Photo: Raystede
3. Treacle - one-year-old Shih Tzu
Treacle is a new arrival found as a stray who is still undergoing her assessment. However, Raystede has said she is a friendly dog who is very active and fun. She could possibly live with older children, and another dog if personalities match. Photo: Raystede
4. Doc - six-year-old Jack Russell cross Chihuahua
Doc has been described as a fun, busy and active boy! He is friendly and enjoys a fuss, and could live with older children. Doc is social with other dogs and could potentially live with a similar-sized match. He may be able to live with cats in the right home. Photo: Raystede