10-year-old completes charity walk from garden in Telscombe Cliffs after catching Covid-19

A boy from Telscombe Cliffs has selflessly completed a charity walk in his own back garden after he contracted Covid-19 and had to isolate for 10 days.

10-year-old Oliver Barnes, also known as Oli, was meant to participate in the Angel’s Walk in Peacehaven on November 7th.

Oliver’s mum Beth Barnes said: “With having to self-isolate but being allowed to use the garden and liking a bit of a challenge, Oliver took part virtually in our back garden.

10-year-old Oliver Barnes walked 438 laps of his garden to participate in the Angel’s Walk

“He donned my NSPCC t-shirt, laced up his trainers and walked 438 laps. We are very proud!”

Angel’s Walk is an annual 5K to 10k family friendly walk or run organised by NSPCC fundraiser Dawn Paul in memory of her sister Karen.

The Walk, which is back for its ninth year, has been running since 2013.

Dawn, Chair of Brighton Area NSPCC Volunteers said: “This year we had 55 people taking part from the tiniest tots to grandparents, and everyone had the absolute best time.

“Some wore fancy dress as we originally were meant to have the event actually on Halloween, but had to postpone due to really bad weather.

“We do hope that Oliver feels better soon! The money he’s raised will help make a big difference to children across the UK.”

To donate to Oliver’s fundraiser please visit his JustGiving page or find the link on the NSPCC London & South East Facebook page.