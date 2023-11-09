2 . Nori - four-year-old Spaniel

Nori was an unclaimed stray and has clearly been used for breeding multiple times, Raystede has said. She is a very sweet, very busy and active spaniel, but she is not used to walking on a lead so can be strong. She is social with other dogs. It is not known if Nori has lived inside, so she may need help with house training. Nori can be worried by some handling and will need her confidence building. Photo: Raystede