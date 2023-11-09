Raystede is currently caring for 11 rescue dogs, including Spaniels, Staffies and Pugs.
The animal rescue, in Ringmer, near Lewes, is hoping to find the forever homes for the adorable dogs below.
The charity says adopting through a rehoming centre can take a little extra time and patience, but the rewards are worth it.
So if you’re looking to welcome a pooch into your family, take a look below at the lovely canines who need homes in Sussex.
All photos and information come from Raystede.
1. Nala - five-month-old Mongrel
Nala was an unclaimed stray, so Raystede has no previous history but says the pup is 'very sweet but quite sensitive'. She will need a home able to support her development as she matures into an adult and gently builds confidence. She is generally social with other dogs but can be quite timid - she may be able to live with another gentle pooch. Nala is very affectionate so she needs a home with lots of company. Photo: Raystede
2. Nori - four-year-old Spaniel
Nori was an unclaimed stray and has clearly been used for breeding multiple times, Raystede has said. She is a very sweet, very busy and active spaniel, but she is not used to walking on a lead so can be strong. She is social with other dogs. It is not known if Nori has lived inside, so she may need help with house training. Nori can be worried by some handling and will need her confidence building. Photo: Raystede
3. Rocket - four-year-old Staffie
Rocket's previous history suggests she is a sweet and busy little dog! She has lived with children, cats and is social with other dogs on walks, though she would prefer to be the only canine in the home. Rocket can be wary of some men. She is housetrained, fine travelling and fine left short periods. Photo: Raystede
4. Eva - six-year-old Cavalier KC Spaniel
Eva's previous history suggests she has been used for breeding. She is quite nervous and wary of strangers but bonds closely to those she trusts. She will require support getting used to the world. Eva is indifferent around other dogs and cannot live with cats. She will need access to her own secure garden and would prefer to live and be walked in quieter areas. She is not quite ready for rehoming yet due to her anxieties. Photo: Raystede