11 readers’ pictures of beautiful Eastbourne in the spring

There are also some good shots of the local bird life for any wildlife enthusiasts out there.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us more about the picture and the type of camera/phone you used.
1.
"The recent sunshine has really brought out the gorse into a vibrant yellow. A real joy to see.," said John Riley, who took this photograph on the Downs with a Nikon P500. SUS-220330-084914001
2.
"I thought that I would share with you and your readers a different viewpoint of Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour at low tide and early evening as the sun is setting. To me, it’s almost looks like a different world," said Martin Rumary. SUS-220323-161415001
3.
Reflections at Sovereign Harbour. Taken by Carol Kircher with an iPhone. SUS-220330-084730001
4.
"The little egrets have started looking at nest sites in Hampden Park and announcing their presence with a strange bubbling noise.," said Derek A Briggs, who snapped this fellow with a Nikon Z. SUS-220330-085112001