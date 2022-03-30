The first of the spring lambs. Taken by Sylvia James on a Samsung Galaxy A3. SUS-220330-084501001

11 readers’ pictures of beautiful Eastbourne in the spring

Spring lambs, beautiful blooms and stunning scenery feature in this selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 11:12 am

There are also some good shots of the local bird life for any wildlife enthusiasts out there.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us more about the picture and the type of camera/phone you used.

1.

"The recent sunshine has really brought out the gorse into a vibrant yellow. A real joy to see.," said John Riley, who took this photograph on the Downs with a Nikon P500. SUS-220330-084914001

2.

"I thought that I would share with you and your readers a different viewpoint of Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour at low tide and early evening as the sun is setting. To me, it’s almost looks like a different world," said Martin Rumary. SUS-220323-161415001

3.

Reflections at Sovereign Harbour. Taken by Carol Kircher with an iPhone. SUS-220330-084730001

4.

"The little egrets have started looking at nest sites in Hampden Park and announcing their presence with a strange bubbling noise.," said Derek A Briggs, who snapped this fellow with a Nikon Z. SUS-220330-085112001

