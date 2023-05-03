11 things that everyone from Sussex should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Sussex, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

Whether it’s having an ice cream on Brighton Pier, or taking a stroll around Arundel Castle, you cannot truly call yourself a Sussex local until you've ticked these off your list.

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Sussex and select the top eleven things to do at least once in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Sussex, though.The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from: Visit Sussex and Culture Trip websites.

Here are the top eleven things everyone should do in Sussex:

1 . Visit the Brighton Palace Pier This iconic attraction in Brighton is over 120 years old and features amusement park rides, arcade games, and food stalls Photo: Accredited

2 . Walk along the Seven Sisters Cliffs The chalk cliffs along the Sussex coast offer stunning views of the sea and countryside, with the Seven Sisters being the most famous stretch. Photo: Accredited

3 . Attend the Lewes Bonfire Night On November 5th, the town of Lewes celebrates Guy Fawkes Night with parades, fireworks, and bonfires Photo: Accredited

4 . Explore the Ashdown Forest This woodland area in the High Weald has inspired generations of children with its connections to A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh stories Photo: Accredited