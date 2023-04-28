Edit Account-Sign Out
7 of the most historic places to visit in Sussex, according to an AI chatbot

There are plenty of historic places in Sussex but where is the most popular?

By Ellis Peters
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a historian and select the seven most historic places in Sussex. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the history of Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

According to ChatGPT, it sourced its information from Visit Britain, Arundel Castle, Visit Sussex, Chichester Cathedral, Visit Brighton, Visit Sussex and National Trust websites.

Here are the top seven of the most historic places to visit in Sussex:

1. Battle Abbey

2. Arundel Castle

3. Lewes Castle

4. Chichester Cathedral

