7 of the most historic places to visit in Sussex, according to an AI chatbot

There are plenty of historic places in Sussex but where is the most popular?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a historian and select the seven most historic places in Sussex. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the history of Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

According to ChatGPT, it sourced its information from Visit Britain, Arundel Castle, Visit Sussex, Chichester Cathedral, Visit Brighton, Visit Sussex and National Trust websites.

Here are the top seven of the most historic places to visit in Sussex:

1 . Battle Abbey Battle Abbey: Built on the site of the Battle of Hastings in 1066, the abbey is a reminder of one of the most significant events in English history. Information from Visit Britain website Photo: Accredited

2 . Arundel Castle Arundel Castle: Dating back to the 11th century, the castle has been home to the Dukes of Norfolk for over 400 years. Its stunning architecture and beautiful gardens make it a popular tourist attraction. Information from Arundel Castle website Photo: Accredited

3 . Lewes Castle Lewes Castle: Built-in 1069, the castle was originally a Norman stronghold and later served as a prison. Today, it is a museum and offers panoramic views of the town and surrounding countryside. Information from Visit Sussex website Photo: Accredited

4 . Chichester Cathedral Chichester Cathedral: A magnificent example of mediaeval architecture, the cathedral was built in the 11th century and has been a place of worship for over 900 years. Information from Chichester Cathedral website Photo: Accredited

Next Page Page 1 of 2