A developer could be craning in 170 homes made off-site to land in Yapton if Arun planners give their approval.

BoKlok has submitted an application to build 170 homes, with access, parking, open space, play space and ecology areas, attenuation ponds and landscaping for land west of Bilsham Road.

A design and access statement by the company, which has operated through Scandinavia and northern Europe for many years, said: "All BoKlok homes are manufactured off-site in state of the art production facilities using advanced timber frame construction technology.

"Off-site manufacturing lowers the environmental impact, especially through the use of timber frames. BoKlok's mission is to build sustainable high-quality homes promoting the development and investment in sustainable communities making home ownership more accessible for more people."

How the site at Bilsham Road, Yapton, could look with 170 homes

Planning approval has already been given for 140 homes on the 10 acres of open fields after an application was made by Landlink Estates in 2022.

Regarding the new plans, which use the same access as that agreed, BoKlok said: "The houses comprise three-dimensional modules which arrive on site fully fitted out both internally and externally and are then craned into position, making for a very fast and effective process on site."

The proposed houses are a mix of two bed (four person), three bed (four person), three bed (five person) and four bed (seven person) units. Thirty per cent would be affordable.

A public exhibition was held on March 21. "BoKlok and the project team have worked to respond to feedback and address any concerns that have been raised by stakeholders," the statement said.

"Across the site areas of shared access will be designed in such a way as to promote pedestrian prominence nd safety. The provision of a range of inventive play opportunities and areas where te children feel safe to move about has been paramount in the overall design of the outdoor spaces."

BoKlok's first homes were completed in 1997 and the company has now built more than 12,000 homes throughout Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway.

