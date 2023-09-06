17th Century three star hotel for sale in one of the most historic towns in Sussex

A 23 bedroomed hotel has gone on the market at Battle, East Sussex close to where the most famous battle in English history was fought.

The George Hotel, in Battle High Street, was established in 1699, but there has been an inn on the site for over 600 years. Previously the town hall of Battle, the George building was once a military court during the Napoleonic wars.

It has been listed leasehold by Sidney Phillips, for £80,000 and has 23 en suite and a two bedroom manager’s flat. The George is a five minutes walk away from the imposing Battle Abbey, built by William the Conqueror in recognition of the blood spilled at the Battle of Hastings. The railway station, with links to London and Hastings, is 15 minutes walk away. The hotel offers free parking and free high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

At the northern end of hotel is the Almonry, originally built in 1090, which houses the Battle Museum of Local History. Here you’ll find the world’s oldest Guy Fawkes – or at least his head, which is made of pear wood, and his silk cloak.

The agents have said that turn-over and net profits of the business are available on request.

