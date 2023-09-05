In Pictures: Street artist transforms underpass in Sussex town to magical undersea world

An ugly concrete underpass in Hastings becomes a trip through a luminous aquatic world thanks to the work of acclaimed street artist Neonita Le Sueur.

Neonita, an artist and teacher, grew up in Bristol and lived in London, where she gained a reputation for her amazing street art, before re-locating to Hastings in East Sussex.

Neonita, real name Nicky, took on the name in reference to the bright neon paints she uses in her work. ‘Ita’ was added after being inspired during her travels in South America.

She has taken part in a number of art events nationally, including The Grimsby Urban Art Festival. Her work featured in Femme Fierce, the world’s largest female art competition, when the competition created an art quarter in Croydon. She has been part of The Girls on Top female muralist crew.

In an interview, Neonita said: “I love bright bold colour and neon (fluorescent, Day-Glo) is probably the brightest you can get. I enjoy weaving this ultra bright with other vibrant colours often contrasting it with dark tones.

"I have been using street art as an influence for a number of years and love the rebellious nature of it, as we are so controlled as a society. I also enjoy the interaction between the work and the street itself. Working with different surfaces, structures and scales opens up many more exiting prospects. I also enjoy the idea that you are able to reach people that may not feel they understand art or are intimidated by the prospect of it.”

The artwork can be viewed in the underpass that links the seafront to Hastings town centre, under the busy A259 road.

1 . The underpass beneath Denmark Place, A259, Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken on August 22 2023. The underpass beneath Denmark Place, A259, Hastings, East Sussex. Photo taken on August 22 2023. Photo: Staff

