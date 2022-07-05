1st Roffey Scout Group on the hunt for new volunteers

Scouting is a wonderful opportunity for young people to make new friends and enjoy the great outdoors.

1st Roffey Scout Group is primarily looking for volunteers at meetings for its younger members, Beavers, aged six-to-eight, which takes place on Thursdays, 5.30-6.30pm. No previous experience is necessary.

Scouting offers young people an opportunity for challenge and adventure, alongside a safe place for members to express themselves and develop new skills for life.

Beavers are at the start of this exciting journey, so if you feel you can help on a regular basis (even if you can’t manage every week) – 1st Roffey Scouts would love to hear from you.

Gareth Whymark, 1st Roffey Group Scout Leader said: "Throughout the pandemic we’ve continued to offer young people challenge, adventure and fun - online and in person.

"This commitment has been the hallmark of 1st Roffey Scouting for over 100 years, but we can only continue if we get more volunteers. If you think you could help, in any way, please do get in touch.

"You don’t need to have any previous experience – just enjoy working as a team and having fun!”

1st Roffey Scout Group has over 120 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Explorers. While they are particularly looking for help with the Beavers section, they are also looking for volunteers in all sections and also behind the scenes as an Executive member.