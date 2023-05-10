The Treasury has updated a list of unclaimed estates in Sussex people could be entitled to through an unknown relative.

If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.

For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

There are more than 250 unclaimed estates in Sussex

If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:

1. Husband, wife or civil partner

2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on

3. Mother or father

4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)

5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

6. Grandparents

7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both

If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.

Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex

1 Adie

2 Ainsley

3 Alegbeh

4 Alias

5 Allen

6 Anderson

7 Armstrong

8 Ashworth

9 Atkins

10 Baker

11 Bangerter

12 Barker

13 Barnett

14 Beard

15 Beezer

16 Berry

17 Best

18 Billingham

19 Bird

20 Black

21 Blake

22 Branford

23 Breen

24 Brennan

25 Breslini

26 Brooke

27 Brooks

28 Brown

29 Budd

30 Buettner

31 Bulcraig

32 Burke

33 Carlton

34 Carr

35 Castle

36 Clarke

37 Clinton

38 Cloke

39 Connell

40 Cook

41 Copland

42 Corcoran

43 Coult

44 Courtice

45 Cousins

46 Cowling

47 Crisp

48 Crosbie-Parish

49 Dalby

50 Daly

51 Davidson

52 Davies

53 Davis

54 Day

55 De Benetti

56 De Cavalho

57 De Souza

58 De Villiers

59 Dean

60 Deason

61 De-Benedetti

62 Deplacido

63 Dixon

64 Donovan

65 Dougal

66 Doyle

67 Drinkwater

68 Dunne

69 Easterling

70 Eberall

71 Edwards

72 Errath

73 Evans

74 Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas

75 Fallon

76 Finn

77 Finnis

78 Foster

79 Francis-Price

80 Freeman

81 Gallagher

82 Garba

83 Garret

84 Gauthier

85 Gibson

86 Goddard

87 Godfrey

88 Godwin

89 Goode

90 Goodman

91 Gordon

92 Gorsulowski

93 Grant

94 Greeno

95 Hadler

96 Hall

97 Harnisch

98 Harrington

99 Harris

100 Harrison

101 Hassett

102 Hayward

103 Hertelendy

104 Hill

105 Hiraeth

106 Hoar

107 Holmes

108 Homewood

109 Hope

110 Horowitz

111 Hunt

112 Hyland

113 Ignatowicz

114 Jacobson

115 James

116 Johnson

117 Jones

118 Jordaan

119 Kanda

120 Kathib

121 Kavanagh

122 Kenny

123 Kerr

124 Khan

125 Kimmin-Hart

126 King

127 Kitchen

128 Knight

129 Koleszar

130 Kowal

131 Ladyman

132 Lambert

133 Lang

134 Lashmer-Parsons

135 Leahy

136 Lee-Ying

137 Loren

138 Lowe

139 Lowndes

140 Lucey

141 Lynfield

142 Mackie

143 Manning

144 Manse

145 Mansell

146 Marais

147 Markando

148 Marlow

149 Martin

150 Mason

151 McDonagh

152 McKenna

153 McKeown

154 McLaughlin

155 McMahon

156 McManus

157 McNamara

158 Medicks

159 Megrah

160 Mohsenin

161 Moon

162 Morley

163 Muir

164 Musson

165 Myers

166 Nash

167 Nese

168 O'Brian

169 O'Connor

170 O'Shea

171 Parker

172 Pillinger

173 Piper

174 Pratt

175 Preece

176 Pugh

177 Raven

178 Redfern

179 Rennert

180 Rider

181 Rigg

182 Robinson

183 Robiquet

184 Rodrigues

185 Rogers

186 Romero

187 Rudoi

188 Russell

189 Ryan

190 Sabuk

191 Sarkies

192 Sawzcuk

193 Schulz

194 Shattock

195 Shoenberg

196 Silvano

197 Silverthorn

198 Sir Ivan Hoe

199 Slater

200 Smith

201 Smith-Simpson

202 Stevens

203 Stimpson

204 Street

205 Sullivan

206 Sumray

207 Tanner

208 Taylor

209 Thomas

210 Tippen

211 Tomaz

212 Tomkinson

213 Veitch

214 Walcott

215 Wall

216 Wallis

217 Walter

218 Wardle

219 Warwick

220 Wheatland

221 Whelan

222 White

223 Whitehead

224 Wilkinson

225 Wilson

226 Wood

227 Wright

228 Young

How to claim an unclaimed estate