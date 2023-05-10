If you have one of these surnames you could be in the money, as the Treasury has updated its list of unclaimed estates in Sussex this month. An unclaimed estate is when someone passes away without having an effective will in place, and no family comes forward to claim their estate. When this happens, the deceased’s property will become ‘ownerless property’ and will be in possession of the Crown. However, within a 12-year period from when the Crown possesses the estate, family members can come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the deceased’s relative’s property.
For unclaimed estates before 1997, the Treasury will allow claims up to 30 years from the date of the person’s death, subject to no interest being paid on the money that is held - if the claim is received after the 12-year period has ended.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following relatives are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
1. Husband, wife or civil partner
2. children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on
3. Mother or father
4. Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
5. Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
6. Grandparents
7. Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
8. Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
Surnames of the unclaimed estates in Sussex
1 Adie
2 Ainsley
3 Alegbeh
4 Alias
5 Allen
6 Anderson
7 Armstrong
8 Ashworth
9 Atkins
10 Baker
11 Bangerter
12 Barker
13 Barnett
14 Beard
15 Beezer
16 Berry
17 Best
18 Billingham
19 Bird
20 Black
21 Blake
22 Branford
23 Breen
24 Brennan
25 Breslini
26 Brooke
27 Brooks
28 Brown
29 Budd
30 Buettner
31 Bulcraig
32 Burke
33 Carlton
34 Carr
35 Castle
36 Clarke
37 Clinton
38 Cloke
39 Connell
40 Cook
41 Copland
42 Corcoran
43 Coult
44 Courtice
45 Cousins
46 Cowling
47 Crisp
48 Crosbie-Parish
49 Dalby
50 Daly
51 Davidson
52 Davies
53 Davis
54 Day
55 De Benetti
56 De Cavalho
57 De Souza
58 De Villiers
59 Dean
60 Deason
61 De-Benedetti
62 Deplacido
63 Dixon
64 Donovan
65 Dougal
66 Doyle
67 Drinkwater
68 Dunne
69 Easterling
70 Eberall
71 Edwards
72 Errath
73 Evans
74 Fabry-de- Neddy Nahas
75 Fallon
76 Finn
77 Finnis
78 Foster
79 Francis-Price
80 Freeman
81 Gallagher
82 Garba
83 Garret
84 Gauthier
85 Gibson
86 Goddard
87 Godfrey
88 Godwin
89 Goode
90 Goodman
91 Gordon
92 Gorsulowski
93 Grant
94 Greeno
95 Hadler
96 Hall
97 Harnisch
98 Harrington
99 Harris
100 Harrison
101 Hassett
102 Hayward
103 Hertelendy
104 Hill
105 Hiraeth
106 Hoar
107 Holmes
108 Homewood
109 Hope
110 Horowitz
111 Hunt
112 Hyland
113 Ignatowicz
114 Jacobson
115 James
116 Johnson
117 Jones
118 Jordaan
119 Kanda
120 Kathib
121 Kavanagh
122 Kenny
123 Kerr
124 Khan
125 Kimmin-Hart
126 King
127 Kitchen
128 Knight
129 Koleszar
130 Kowal
131 Ladyman
132 Lambert
133 Lang
134 Lashmer-Parsons
135 Leahy
136 Lee-Ying
137 Loren
138 Lowe
139 Lowndes
140 Lucey
141 Lynfield
142 Mackie
143 Manning
144 Manse
145 Mansell
146 Marais
147 Markando
148 Marlow
149 Martin
150 Mason
151 McDonagh
152 McKenna
153 McKeown
154 McLaughlin
155 McMahon
156 McManus
157 McNamara
158 Medicks
159 Megrah
160 Mohsenin
161 Moon
162 Morley
163 Muir
164 Musson
165 Myers
166 Nash
167 Nese
168 O'Brian
169 O'Connor
170 O'Shea
171 Parker
172 Pillinger
173 Piper
174 Pratt
175 Preece
176 Pugh
177 Raven
178 Redfern
179 Rennert
180 Rider
181 Rigg
182 Robinson
183 Robiquet
184 Rodrigues
185 Rogers
186 Romero
187 Rudoi
188 Russell
189 Ryan
190 Sabuk
191 Sarkies
192 Sawzcuk
193 Schulz
194 Shattock
195 Shoenberg
196 Silvano
197 Silverthorn
198 Sir Ivan Hoe
199 Slater
200 Smith
201 Smith-Simpson
202 Stevens
203 Stimpson
204 Street
205 Sullivan
206 Sumray
207 Tanner
208 Taylor
209 Thomas
210 Tippen
211 Tomaz
212 Tomkinson
213 Veitch
214 Walcott
215 Wall
216 Wallis
217 Walter
218 Wardle
219 Warwick
220 Wheatland
221 Whelan
222 White
223 Whitehead
224 Wilkinson
225 Wilson
226 Wood
227 Wright
228 Young
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury via the government website.