National bakery chain Greggs has announced it will be trialling 24-hour Drive Thru service at locations across the country – and Bognor Regis could be amongst them.

Bosses have yet to decide exactly where the 24 hour service will be trialled but, if successful, it seems safe to assume more 24 hour Drive-Thrus will follow. Since the Greggs on Bognor’s Saltbox site is just one of several pre-existing Greggs Drive-Thrus in the country, there’s a chance it could to Bognor Regis.

The news comes amidst major expansion plans for the company, with 150 new stores already in the pipeline, and existing stores up and down the country extending their opening hours past 8pm.

Such rapid expansion was enabled by record profits for the company. Last year, sales revenue rose to £1.5 billion, a rise of 23 per cent compared to the year before that.

Greggs in Bognor Regis

The Greggs Saltbox site opens from 6am to 10pm every day.

