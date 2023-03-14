Edit Account-Sign Out
Toad in the hole championships are a roaring success as traditional pub game comes to Bognor Regis

A traditional Sussex pub game has been introduced to Bognor Regis, and last week’s annual championship went down a treat with pub punters and veterans alike.

By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 13:48 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 13:57 GMT

The game, which originates in Lewes, involves throwing brass coins at a specially-made table with a hole in the middle. From a fixed distance, players try to throw the coins through the hole or on the table itself to score points.

Championship organiser Alex Wallace said the game, with its simple rules and equipment, is easy to learn but hard to master – which is the secret to its success in pubs across the county. Moving in from across the county – and bringing the game with him – he added that this year’s championships were full of fun and enthusiastic play.

They took place on March 5 as part of the Bognor Beerfest, hosted by local micropub The Dog and Duck, which now has its very own table. “Being part of the festival was very natural. Its a pub sport, so it goes hand in hand with beer drinking and that kind of atmosphere,” Mr Wallace said. “The atmosphere was really warm. It’s always such a friendly, welcoming game anyway. We had a world champion come down and he was playing with people who’ve only played three or four times, so it’s a lot of fun and very inclusive. People help each other out and swap strategies.”

This year's Toad in the Hole championships went down a treat

With plenty of people expressing an interest, Mr Wallace is hoping for an even bigger and more enthusiastic turnout for next year’s championships: “It was really well supported, and we’re hoping next year will be bigger and better,” he said.

The game is easy to learn, but hard to master.
