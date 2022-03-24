The six-time Olympic champion and 11-time world champion led the Eroica Britannia ride out at the Revival in September to celebrate the move of the event to Goodwood.

He said: “Eroica Britannia is a must for every cycling enthusiast.

“The fantastic backdrop of Goodwood and the South Downs will take the event to new heights and add to what is already an event on so many cyclists’ bucket list.”

Sir Chris Hoy will join the Eroica Britannia cycling festivities at Goodwood. Photo: Mark Beaumont.

Sir Chris is set to be joined by 1982 UCI World Road championship winners Giuseppe Saronni and Mandy Bishop, who won the championships at Goodwood 40 years ago.

Further names will be announced ahead of the event, with all involved in leading out the family rides around the motor circuit, judging the best in show awards and taking part in the rides on the Sunday across the Goodwood Estate and South Downs National Park.

The festival is a celebration of Sussex and cycling’s glorious past, with cycling exhibits, on track races, family and twilight cycling session around Goodwood’s famous Motor Circuit, alongside a selection of the best food and drink Sussex has to offer.

On the Sunday cyclists can saddle up on pre-1987 steel framed bikes and vintage cycling kit and enjoy one of three epic rides across the South Downs, starting and finishing at Goodwood’s famous Motor Circuit. The 20, 60 and 100-mile routes take in the best of the South Downs National Park, supported by a selected destinations who are providing rest and experience stops along the route.

These prestigious and highly desirable locations will make Eroica Britannia like no other cycling event the UK has seen before.

Tickets for both the Eroica Britannia festival and the Classic Rides on the Sunday are available now, where participants will be able to retrace the same roads the UCI heroes covered.

There is also a packed programme of rides and races on the Motor Circuit on the Saturday, as well as food and drink, music, and entertainment for the whole family over the entire weekend.

Savings to be made on tickets bought before April 1

Anyone planning to attend Eroica Britannia this summer has the opportunity to save on tickets when bought by March 31.

This year’s event qualifies for the UK Government’s ‘creative industry tax relief’, with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5 per cent until March 31.

Goodwood is passing this saving on to our customers, which will apply to a number of entry products.

Ticket prices will remain at the reduced VAT rate until the end of March, when it will return to the full rate of 20 per cent from April 1.

Eroica Britannia takes place on August 6-7 – visit www.goodwood.com to book tickets.

