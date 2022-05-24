4Sight Vision support 'thrilled' to attend Royal Garden Party

The charity, which provides free support and specialist information to blind and sight-impaired patients throughout the county, received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year and, this year, recipients of the award were invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party also attended by Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Alexandra.

The party, hosted by Prince Edward and Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, took place on May 18. Joining all those famous faces were 4Sight volunteers Penny Dale and Julia Kirkham, along with volunteer coordinator Naomi Towns.

“I am very proud of our amazing team of dedicated volunteers; they and their hundreds of predecessors have always been at the heart of this Charity’s work, and we were delighted to represent all of them at this wonderful Garden Party,” Ms Towns said.

4Sight volunteers Julia Kirkham, Naomi Towns and Penny Dale

"Everyone at the Palace was so welcoming: it was a once in a lifetime experience – the perfect day in beautiful surroundings!”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award a voluntary group like 4Sight can achieve in the UK and aims to recognise the outstanding work of volunteer groups to better their communities.

Last year, the Victoria Drive-based charity was doubly honoured with an additional ‘special recognition – Covid-19’ commendation. The award crystal and certificate was presented to the blindness-support charity last November by The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Mrs Susan Pyper at a special ceremony.