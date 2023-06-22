There are many places to go dolphin spotting in Sussex but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a marine biologist and name the five best places to spot dolphins in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on dolphin spotting in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said:“Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

Here are 5 of the best places to go dolphin spotting in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Brighton Pier A popular spot to see playful dolphins, Brighton Pier offers fantastic views of these magnificent creatures as they frolic in the English Channel Photo: Google Maps

2 . Beachy Head Perched on the majestic cliffs of Beachy Head, you can witness dolphins gracefully leaping through the sparkling waters below, creating a breathtaking sight Photo: Google Maps

3 . Worthing Pier Enjoy a stroll along Worthing Pier and keep an eye out for dolphins gracefully swimming near the shoreline, offering a delightful surprise for visitors of all ages Photo: Google Maps

4 . Chichester Harbour Embark on a boat trip from Chichester Harbour and be treated to the sight of dolphins elegantly swimming alongside the vessel, creating an unforgettable wildlife encounter Photo: Google Maps

