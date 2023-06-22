NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

5 of the best places to go dolphin spotting in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many places to go dolphin spotting in Sussex but where is the best?
By Ellis Peters
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a marine biologist and name the five best places to spot dolphins in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on dolphin spotting in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said:“Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

See more: 5 of the best places to go bird watching in Sussex, according to ChatGPT, Crawley nature centre welcomes new baby to its family, Pictures: 7 of the best places in Sussex to go for a meal, according to ChatGPT

Here are 5 of the best places to go dolphin spotting in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

A popular spot to see playful dolphins, Brighton Pier offers fantastic views of these magnificent creatures as they frolic in the English Channel

1. Brighton Pier

A popular spot to see playful dolphins, Brighton Pier offers fantastic views of these magnificent creatures as they frolic in the English Channel Photo: Google Maps

Perched on the majestic cliffs of Beachy Head, you can witness dolphins gracefully leaping through the sparkling waters below, creating a breathtaking sight

2. Beachy Head

Perched on the majestic cliffs of Beachy Head, you can witness dolphins gracefully leaping through the sparkling waters below, creating a breathtaking sight Photo: Google Maps

Enjoy a stroll along Worthing Pier and keep an eye out for dolphins gracefully swimming near the shoreline, offering a delightful surprise for visitors of all ages

3. Worthing Pier

Enjoy a stroll along Worthing Pier and keep an eye out for dolphins gracefully swimming near the shoreline, offering a delightful surprise for visitors of all ages Photo: Google Maps

Embark on a boat trip from Chichester Harbour and be treated to the sight of dolphins elegantly swimming alongside the vessel, creating an unforgettable wildlife encounter

4. Chichester Harbour

Embark on a boat trip from Chichester Harbour and be treated to the sight of dolphins elegantly swimming alongside the vessel, creating an unforgettable wildlife encounter Photo: Google Maps

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:ChatGPTSussexCrawley