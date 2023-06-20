NationalWorldTV
Crawley nature centre welcomes new baby to its family

A pair of Capybaras at Tilgate Nature Centre gave birth to a baby two weeks ago.
By Ellis Peters
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

Mother(Carol) and Father(Clarence) Capybara gave birth to a healthy baby, who is yet to be given a name by the keepers.

Capybaras are born very well-developed, and the baby is already confident on land and in the water.

Education Officer at Tilgate Nature Centre, Holly said: “We are very excited to announce the birth of a new capybara baby! Mum Carol and Dad Clarence are looking after the little one beautifully – they've taken to parenthood like a capybara to water! We don't know if the baby is male or female yet, but the staff have already been putting names in a hat – all beginning with 'C' of course!

Tilgate Nature CentreTilgate Nature Centre
“The baby is quite confident already, exploring its new home with mum and dad in tow, so do keep an eye out for it on your next visit.”

