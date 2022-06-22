50 new homes - ready to rent or buy - in village near Horsham

Housing association Stonewater has built the 50 new properties at Loxwood – and priority is being given to local people who want to live there.

The first occupants are expected to move into the houses and flats in Pond Copse Lane, off Guildford Road, in September.

Of the 50 homes, 30 are affordable rental properties that will be allocated through Chichester District Council’s housing register.

The other properties consist of two one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats, 14 two-bedroom houses, seven three-bedroom houses and three four-bedroom houses.

A council spokesperson said: “Applicants with a local connection to the parish of Loxwood will be given priority for affordable rental properties.

“It is anticipated that the homes will be available from September, either for rent, or to buy through one of the government’s home ownership schemes and interested residents are encouraged to register their interest early.”

Thirteen three-bedroom houses are also available for shared ownership – a scheme which offers aspiring homeowners a chance to buy a share of their home and pay subsidised rent on the remaining share.

There is an option to buy a larger share later – also known as staircasing – and the rent will reduce proportionally.

Through staircasing, residents can eventually own all of their home.

In addition, seven rent to buy properties are available, including four two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom house and two four-bedroom houses.

Rent to buy is a government scheme designed to ease the transition from renting to buying a home by providing subsidised rent.

It provides working households with the opportunity to save for a deposit to go on and buy a house in the future.

Chichester district councillor Alan Sutton said: “Helping people to get on the housing ladder and access affordable housing is a top priority for us.

“This new development will provide much needed affordable housing and we want to make sure that local people are aware of this one-off opportunity to live in the beautiful village of Loxwood.

“Residents wanting to apply for the rental properties must first sign up to the council’s housing register before they can apply for a home to rent.

"Once accepted, applicants will be able to browse and bid for housing, such as the homes at Loxwood.

"For residents wanting to buy a home the government offers a range of options, including the help to buy shared ownership scheme which helps people get onto the property ladder.”

The homes are fitted with energy-efficient air-source heat pumps which will help cut residents’ energy bills and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The development will also feature landscaped communal open space, a play area and wildlife friendly features such as bat boxes and bird nesting boxes.

Pond Copse Lane is also one of five developments that will feature public art designed by the winners of its first national competition – the George Blunden Public Art Prize.

Stonewater development director Marie Riordan said: "This new development is giving local people, whether they are aspiring homeowners or individuals and families looking for an affordable rented flat or house, an opportunity to have a place that they can call home.”

For further information contact: Debbie Mancey, Phillip Mann Estate Agent,Tel: 01273 517517.