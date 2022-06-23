60 London black cabs head to Worthing in convoy for annual veterans day out

Chelsea Pensioners, from left, Peter Turner, Mick Shanahan and Terrence Flynn on the 2019

Chelsea Pensioners in their iconic scarlet coats and other veterans will be transported to the south coast by 60 volunteer drivers on Tuesday, July 5.

Taxis and veterans will gather in South Holmwood village, near Dorking, 9am for homemade sandwiches, cakes and refreshments.

They will depart at 11am to travel in convoy along the A24 to Worthing.

When they arrive at approximately 12pm, they will be served a meal of fish and chips, followed by strawberries and cream, at the Pavilion Theatre, along with entertainment.

Apart from during the pandemic, the Taxi Charity has been taking veterans to Worthing for the day every year since 1948, to spend time with their friends and enjoy a meal and entertainment.

