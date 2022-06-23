The splendid sight of the cabs arriving in convoy each summer attracts many a wave and the faces of the veterans brings joy to your heart. It is wonderful that Worthing was the chosen destination and over the years, there have been some pretty special moments.

The Duchess of Gloucester chose to spend part of her 60th birthday with the veterans in Worthing in June 2006 and part of the celebration was a rendition of Happy Birthday on the mighty Worthing Wurlitzer. She arrived at Worthing Railway Station by train and travelled down to the Assembly Hall on foot. Other guests that year included the Pearly King and Queen of Harrow.

The Duchess was introduced to veteran Henry Allingham, who was 110 at the time and went on to become the longest-lived man yet recorded from the UK, passing away aged 113 on July 19, 2009.

In June 2009, Gurkha champion Joanna Lumley and forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn, a patron of the association, joined the veterans at Worthing Assembly Hall. Speaking on the steps just moments before she released doves, Joanna said: “It has been absolutely thrilling to come down to Worthing by train then travel in a black cab to the event. This is such an important day. The work the taxi drivers association does is incomparable. Being here in Worthing is the perfect day. To be part of this is one of the most unforgettable days on my life.”

The special guests officially unveiled a painting in Worthing Town Hall by Rosa Branson to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the association by taxi driver Harry Joel. He came out of the Royal Navy after the war and decided he wanted to help other veterans who were less fortunate than himself.Mr Joel and five other drivers raised £120 to take a small group of veterans down to Brighton for the day but it seemed Brighton was not the place for them, so a week later, they were brought down to Worthing and such was the success of the trip, they have been coming here ever since. To the taxi drivers, it is the outing of the year.

1. London taxi run 2009 Joanna Lumley at Worthing Assembly Hall for the 2009 outing Photo: Stephen Goodger W24482H9

2. London taxi run 2008 Henry Allingham, the longest-lived man ever recorded from the UK, arriving for the 2008 event at the age of 112 Photo: Stephen Goodger W23370H8

3. London taxi run 2006 Brian and Margaret Hemsley, Pearly King and Queen of Harrow, joined the 2006 outing Photo: Stephen Goodger W25396H6

4. London taxi run 2006 The Duchess of Gloucester on her 60th birthday, chatting with Henry Allingham and Dennis Goodwin Photo: Stephen Goodger W25390H6