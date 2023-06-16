There are many cycle routes in Sussex but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a cyclist and name the seven best bike rides in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the best bike rides in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said:“Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

Here are seven of the best bike rides in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . South Downs Way Experience breathtaking views and challenging terrain as you traverse this iconic 100-mile trail Photo: Accredited

2 . Cuckoo Trail Enjoy a family-friendly ride along this former railway line, surrounded by tranquil countryside and picturesque villages Photo: Accredited

3 . Beachy Head Loop Cycle along the stunning coastline, passing the famous Beachy Head cliffs and enjoying panoramic vistas Photo: Accredited

4 . Forest Row to East Grinstead Explore the enchanting Ashdown Forest, home to Winnie-the-Pooh, on this scenic route Photo: Accredited

