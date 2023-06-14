There are many hotels to stay in Sussex but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a tourist and name the seven best hotel stays in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the best hotel stays in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

As a disclaimer, The Chatbot said “Please note that the descriptions provided are based on general knowledge and may not reflect the latest updates or specific details about each brewery.”

Here are seven of the best hotel stays in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . The Grand Brighton A luxurious seafront hotel with elegant rooms and stunning views, offering impeccable service Photo: Accredited

2 . Pelham House Hotel A charming Georgian townhouse hotel nestled in the heart of Lewes, featuring stylish rooms, a cosy atmosphere, and a delightful garden Photo: Accredited

3 . Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club A picturesque estate set in the Ashdown Forest, offering elegant rooms, fine dining, and a range of leisure facilities including a golf course and spa Photo: Accredited

4 . Bailiffscourt Hotel & Spa A romantic mediaeval-style hotel located near Climping Beach, featuring luxurious rooms, a tranquil spa, and exquisite dining options Photo: Accredited

