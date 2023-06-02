Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: 5 of the least populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT

There are many places to live in Sussex but where is the least populated?
By Ellis Peters
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:09 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a researcher and name the least populated areas to live in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the least populated areas to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The Chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge and general information.

Here are 5 of the least populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

A quaint village nestled in the South Downs, with a population of around 50. Known for its picturesque landscapes and historic charm

1. Alciston

A quaint village nestled in the South Downs, with a population of around 50. Known for its picturesque landscapes and historic charm

A secluded hamlet located near Steyning, with a population of approximately 30. Surrounded by rolling hills and scenic countryside

2. Buncton

A secluded hamlet located near Steyning, with a population of approximately 30. Surrounded by rolling hills and scenic countryside

A tranquil village on the edge of the Cuckmere Valley, home to around 100 residents

3. Jevington

A tranquil village on the edge of the Cuckmere Valley, home to around 100 residents

A coastal area near East Dean, with a small population of about 20. Renowned for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and serene seclusion

4. Birling Gap

A coastal area near East Dean, with a small population of about 20. Renowned for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and serene seclusion

