There are many places to live in Sussex but where is the least populated?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a researcher and name the least populated areas to live in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the least populated areas to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The Chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge and general information.

Here are 5 of the least populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Alciston A quaint village nestled in the South Downs, with a population of around 50. Known for its picturesque landscapes and historic charm Photo: Accredited

2 . Buncton A secluded hamlet located near Steyning, with a population of approximately 30. Surrounded by rolling hills and scenic countryside Photo: Accredited

3 . Jevington A tranquil village on the edge of the Cuckmere Valley, home to around 100 residents Photo: Accredited

4 . Birling Gap A coastal area near East Dean, with a small population of about 20. Renowned for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and serene seclusion Photo: Accredited

