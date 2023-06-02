Pictures: 5 of the least populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT
There are many places to live in Sussex but where is the least populated?
By Ellis Peters
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:09 BST
We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a researcher and name the least populated areas to live in the county. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on the least populated areas to live in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.
The Chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge and general information.
See more: Pictures: 5 of the most populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT, Pictures: 6 of the most scenic car trips to go on in Sussex, according to ChatGPT, 7 unique features of Sussex you might not have not known about, according to ChatGPT
Here are 5 of the least populated areas to live in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:
Page 1 of 2