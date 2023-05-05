Edit Account-Sign Out
7 things that everyone from Hastings should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Hastings, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By Ellis Peters
Published 5th May 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:43 BST

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Hastings and select the top seven things to do at least once in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Hastings, though.The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from: Visit1066Country, VisitBritain and VisitEngland websites.

Here are the top seven things you would have done in Hastings:

1. Visit Hastings Castle

2. Walk along the Hastings Pier

3. Try the local seafood

4. Visit the Hastings Contemporary

