7 things that everyone from Hastings should have done at least once, according to ChatGPT

If you grew up, or currently live in Hastings, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it came from Hastings and select the top seven things to do at least once in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on what to do in Hastings, though.The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from: Visit1066Country, VisitBritain and VisitEngland websites.

Here are the top seven things you would have done in Hastings:

Visit Hastings Castle Explore the ruins of this Norman castle which played a key role in the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

Walk along the Hastings Pier Take a stroll along the award-winning pier which has stunning views of the coastline.

Try the local seafood Sample fresh seafood from the town's fishing fleet at one of the many seafood restaurants.

Visit the Hastings Contemporary Admire modern and contemporary art in a stunning seaside setting.

