Sussex Police

Police and fire services arrived at the address in Bowmans Drive, Battle at around 9.45pm. A 71-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said officers are working alongside the fire service to establish the full story, but the man is not believed to have died under suspicious circumstances.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More on this as the investigation develops.