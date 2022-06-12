Protestors dispute controversial plans for new cycle route in Hastings park - in pictures

Demonstrators met near the bandstand at 11.30am and walked around the park bearing placards and signs to dispute the plans.

Plans for the cycle path were first revealed earlier this year and an initial protest went ahead in May after they were greenlight.

Mooted by East Sussex County Council, a number of petitions for and against the scheme are already doing the rounds. These include one started by Labour ward councillor Godfrey Daniel, which opposes the plans with 468 supporters, and a petition backing the plans, with 256 supporters.

Those who oppose the path, which would see cyclists sharing a route with pedestrians, claim it would provoke ‘inevitable’ conflict between the two groups and disadvantage those with mobility difficulties.

Read on for all our best photos, taken by Justin Lycett.

1. Protest against controversial cycle route plan in Alexandra Park in Hastings June 11 2022. Protest against controversial cycle route plan in Alexandra Park in Hastings June 11 2022. Photo: JL Photo Sales

