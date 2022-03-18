What is the Members’ Meeting?

The Members’ Meeting, presented by Audrain Motorsport, is a weekend of motor racing, high speed track demonstrations and fun-packed festivities.

The event offers uncrowded, intimate and access to all areas, and is only open to members of the Goodwood Road Racing Club community.

The S.F. Edge Trophy at last year's 78th Members' Meeting at Goodwood. Photo: Photo: Michael John Reed.

What demonstrations are taking place this year?

Gordon Murray Automotive is returning to Goodwood, bringing its new T.33 supercar along for its first-ever public appearance.

The T.33 will be unveiled by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon Murray at 9am on Saturday.

The Pierpoint Cup at last year's 78th Members' Meeting at Goodwood. Photo: Photo: Michael John Reed.

Celebrating Porsche’s Group C domination, the mighty 956s and 962s will be taking to the track in the first of two demonstrations.

In the second, the circuit will come alive with the sound of the V10 engines which provided Formula 1’s iconic soundtrack throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Up to 20 cars from the powerhouses of the era – including Ferrari, McLaren and Williams – will reunite with some of the star drivers of the V10 age.

What races are taking place?

The Gerry Marshall Trophy at last year's 78th Members' Meeting at Goodwood. Photo: Photo: Michael John Reed.

The Members’ Meeting features incredible grids of racing machines from classic tin-tops and GTs, to motorcycles and open wheeled Formula 3 and F1 machines.

This year the inaugural A.F.P Fane and Robert Brooks Trophies will join returning favourites such as the Gerry Marshall Trophy and a new format for the Hailwood Trophy.

Other races include the Derek Bell Cup, Graham Hill Trophy, Peter Collins Trophy, Sopwith Cup, Surtees Trophy, Varzi Trophy and Weslake Cup.

What other entertainment is there?

Fireworks at last year's 78th Members' Meeting at Goodwood. Photo: Photo: Michael John Reed.

Once the racing has finished the Saturday night festivities include food, live music and fireworks.

What are the House games?

All guests, and drivers, are assigned to one of four Goodwood Houses – Aubigny, Darnley, Methuen and Torbolton – and compete to score points over the weekend for their house.

There are traditional school sports day events for younger guests, as well as duck herding, ferret racing, laser clay shooting, axe throwing, quoits and the Tug of War.

When is the 2022 Members’ Meeting?

The 79th Members’ Meeting takes place on April 9-10.

What time do gates open?

Gates open at 7.30am.

Getting to Goodwood

Goodwood Motor Circuit is located four miles north of Chichester, 60 miles from London and 30 miles from Brighton and Southampton. The postcode is PO18 0PH.

There is complimentary parking for all guests in the fields surrounding the motor circuit.

A Members’ Meeting bus runs from Chichester railway station from 7am each day, with tickets for the service available on the day.

Chichester railway station has services from London Victoria, Brighton and Portsmouth.

Chichester bus station is a one-minute walk from Chichester railway station.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available to buy on the Goodwood website.

Only Goodwood Road Racing Club members and those who are part of the Fellowship are able to purchase tickets for the Members’ Meeting.

Anyone who is not a member can join the GRRC Fellowship, and enjoy a whole host of year-round Goodwood benefits, at www.goodwood.com/motorsport/grrc-membership

What to do if you have rolled over tickets from the 2021 event

Anyone who has rolled over their 2021 booking to 2022 does not need to do anything – tickets, grandstands and camping have all been rolled over automatically.

Guests are advised to log in to their Goodwood account on the ticketing website to ensure their 2022 booking is correct under ‘Purchase History’ section.

The Ticket Office phone number is +44 (0)1243 755055 or email [email protected]

